Powder Springs seeks photos of local veterans and active military members for their virtual Independence Day celebration

The Powder Springs Independence Day celebration is going virtual this year, in order to observe social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, and is seeking photos of veterans and active duty military personnel for a video that will be featured in the celebration.
According to a press release announcing the event, “The city is seeking submission of these photos by email to its communications consultant, Jon Gargis, at jg@gargisconsulting.com. Photos for use in the videos should be submitted along with these details: Name, rank, branch of service, if active and location of deployment, and if the service member is a Powder Springs resident or family member of a resident.”
The city had cancelled its annual “SpringsFest on the 4th” celebration out of caution over COVID-19, and decided to take the festivities virtual.
The day of celebration will also include a parade made up of Powder Springs Police and other city departments, employees and elected officials. The parade will start at 10 a.m.
The parade will then drive through a number of neighborhoods throughout the city, and end at 11:30 a.m.
Highlights of the parade will be included in the final video clip of the day to be posted around 6 p.m.
The first video of the day will be posted at 8 a.m. with subsequent videos and noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The videos will include messages from Mayor Al Thurman and members of the city council.
Information on this and other city events will be updated at cityofpowdersprings.org.
