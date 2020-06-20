Cobb County resumes limited rentals of pavilions and some facilities

After shutting them down for the COVID-19 pandemic, Cobb County PARKS will resume taking online reservations for the rental of pavilions and some other facilities.

Reservations will be taken beginning June 22 for use starting on July 1.

However, the county’s large event venues, including Jim Miller Event Center, Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre and Cobb Civic Center, will be closed until further notice.

You can secure reservations at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/cobb-county-ga/catalog

The announcement on the county website describes the following restrictions:

Under the guidelines of Governor Kemp’s Executive Order, social distancing must be maintained and gatherings will be limited to 50 people or less. As we continue to move forward with reopening, safety is a priority for staff and residents alike and we ask for your cooperation with these restrictions. For additional COVID19 updates please check the following website https://www.cobbcounty.org/communications/info-center/covid-19-updates.