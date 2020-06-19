Recount for House District 35 race

There will be a recount of the results from 13 Cobb County precincts after House District 35 Democratic candidate Elizabeth Webster came in third place by a less than .28 percent margin.

Cobb elections Director Janine Eveler told the Courier during a previous recount that if a losing candidate is within a half percentage point, they are allowed to call for a recount.

House District 35 is in the Acworth/Kennesaw area.

According to Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt the recount will take place next Wednesday, June 24.

The House District 35 Democratic primary including three candidates: frontrunner Lisa Campbell, who with 2,751 votes captured 40.47 percent of the vote, Kyle Rinaudo, with 2,033 votes, giving him 29.91 percent of the vote, and Elizabeth Webster at 2,014, or 29.63 percent.

The runoff scheduled for August 11, 2020 will determine which Democratic challenger will take on incumbent Republican Ed Setzler in the November general election.