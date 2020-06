In a tweet this morning, Home Depot, headquartered in Cobb County, and also a major employer in the county, chimed in supporting hate crime legislation under consideration in Georgia.

Now is the time for action. Join us and fellow Georgia-based companies to help pass a Georgia Hate Crimes bill before the end of the legislative session. #PassHateCrimesGA — The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) June 15, 2020

A number of major employers headquartered in Georgia are in support of the legislation, including UPS, Coca Cola and Delta.

In addition, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners passed a unanimous resolution supporting the bill at the last BOC meeting.