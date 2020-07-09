Marietta public meeting to consider Lawrence Street traffic calming

The City of Marietta announced on its website that it will hold a public meeting to discuss traffic calming options on Lawrence Street and Washington Avenue between Cole and Fairground streets.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6:30-8 p.m at the Hugh Grogan Recreation Center located at 510 Lawrence Street.

The news release states:

During the meeting, city staff will present options for Traffic Calming including one-way pairs, bike lanes, speed tables, and driver feedback signs options. The feedback received from residents will be brought to City Council at a to be determined date for a formal Public Hearing that will be advertised to the community. At that Public Hearing, City Council may choose to vote on a traffic calming options that would be installed in the area. Due to the current health crisis we recommend that anyone in attendance wear a mask and City staff will be taking temperatures of anyone attending the meeting. There will be a formal presentation along with information boards and 6-foot social distancing will be recommended at the meeting. Additionally, the meeting will be livestreamed on the City of Marietta’s Facebook page where you will be able to see the presentation and submit comments or questions.