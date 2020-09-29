The following is the schedule and locations for Cobb County advance voting for the 2020 November General Election reprinted from the Cobb County website:

Advance Voting for the November 3, 2020 General/Special Election begins October 12, 2020. Cobb County voters can vote at any of the following locations:

The Cobb County website also has the following information:

The following is the schedule and locations for Cobb County advance voting for the 2020 November General Election reprinted from the Cobb County website:Please plan to practice safe social distancing when visiting an Advance Voting location in-person. Lines are expected.

Voters are encouraged to Vote By-Mail completing and returning the Custom Absentee Application or call (770) 528-2581.

There is NO VOTING on Sundays, Saturday, October 31st or Monday, November 2nd.

On Election Day, November 3, 2020, voters MUST go to their assigned polling location, open from 7am – 7pm. For personalized precinct information, please visit the Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page”.