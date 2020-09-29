The following is the schedule and locations for Cobb County advance voting for the 2020 November General Election reprinted from the Cobb County website:
Advance Voting for the November 3, 2020 General/Special Election begins October 12, 2020. Cobb County voters can vote at any of the following locations:
|Area
|Location
|Dates & Times
|MAIN OFFICE
|Cobb County Elections & Registration
736 Whitlock Ave
Marietta, GA 30064
|Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday:
7am – 7pm
Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
|NORTHWEST
|West Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
|Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm
Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
|NORTHEAST
|The Art Place-Blackbox Theatre
3330 Sandy Plains Road
Marietta, GA 30062
|Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm
Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
|EAST
|East Cobb Government Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Road
Marietta, GA 30068
|Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm
Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
|SOUTH
|Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
|Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm
Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
|SOUTH CENTRAL
|South Cobb Regional Library
805 Clay Road
Mableton, GA 30126
|Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm
Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
|WEST
|Ward Recreation Center
4845 Dallas Hwy
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm
Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
|ACWORTH
|North Cobb Senior Center
3900 S Main St.
Acworth, GA 30101
|Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm
Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
|KENNESAW
|Ben Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Drive
Kennesaw, GA 30144
|Oct. 19th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm
Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
|POWDER SPRINGS
|Ron Anderson Rec Center
3820 Macedonia Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|Oct. 19th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm
Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
|SMYRNA
|Smyrna Community Center
200 Village Green Cir. SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
|Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm
Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
The Cobb County website also has the following information:
Please plan to practice safe social distancing when visiting an Advance Voting location in-person. Lines are expected.
- Voters are encouraged to Vote By-Mail completing and returning the Custom Absentee Application or call (770) 528-2581.
- There is NO VOTING on Sundays, Saturday, October 31st or Monday, November 2nd.
- On Election Day, November 3, 2020, voters MUST go to their assigned polling location, open from 7am – 7pm. For personalized precinct information, please visit the Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page”.
