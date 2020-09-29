Hot Topics

Cobb County advance voting

Cobb advance voting absentee ballot drop boxBallot drop at the South Cobb Government Center (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 29, 2020

The following is the schedule and locations for Cobb County advance voting for the 2020 November General Election reprinted from the Cobb County website:

Advance Voting for the  November 3, 2020 General/Special Election begins October 12, 2020. Cobb County voters can vote at any of the following locations:

AreaLocationDates & Times
 MAIN OFFICECobb County Elections & Registration
736 Whitlock Ave
 Marietta, GA 30064		Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday: 
7am – 7pm

Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
NORTHWESTWest Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152 		Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm

Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
NORTHEASTThe Art Place-Blackbox Theatre
3330 Sandy Plains Road
Marietta, GA 30062		Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm

Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
EASTEast Cobb Government Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Road
Marietta, GA 30068		Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm

Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
SOUTHRiverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168		Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm

Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
SOUTH CENTRALSouth Cobb Regional Library 
805 Clay Road
Mableton, GA 30126		Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm

Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
WESTWard Recreation Center 
4845 Dallas Hwy 
Powder Springs, GA 30127 		Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm

Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
ACWORTHNorth Cobb Senior Center 
3900 S Main St. 
Acworth, GA 30101 		Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm

Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
KENNESAWBen Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Drive 
Kennesaw, GA 30144 		Oct. 19th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm

Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
POWDER SPRINGSRon Anderson Rec Center
3820 Macedonia Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127 		Oct. 19th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm

Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm
SMYRNASmyrna Community Center 
200 Village Green Cir. SE 
Smyrna, GA 30080 		Oct. 12th – Oct. 30th
Monday – Friday
7am – 7pm

Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th
Saturday
8am – 5pm

The Cobb County website also has the following information:

  • The following is the schedule and locations for Cobb County advance voting for the 2020 November General Election reprinted from the Cobb County website:Please plan to practice safe social distancing when visiting an Advance Voting location in-person. Lines are expected.
  • Voters are encouraged to Vote By-Mail completing and returning the Custom Absentee Application or call (770) 528-2581.
  • There is NO VOTING on Sundays, Saturday, October 31st or Monday,  November 2nd.
  • On Election Day, November 3, 2020, voters MUST go to their assigned polling location, open from 7am – 7pm. For personalized precinct information, please visit the Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page”.
Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

1 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Cobb County advance voting schedule and locations - Cobb County Courier

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.