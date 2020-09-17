Heavy rains bring multiple park closures in Cobb

Cobb County PARKS announced the closure of several Cobb County parks, and guidance on which water-covered streets to avoid, in their newsletter this morning. The news release was also posted on the county website.
Here is the complete announcement, reprinted verbatim, along with a list of roads to avoid:
HEAVY RAIN FORCES TEMPORARY COBB PARKS CLOSURES
Marietta, GA – Heavy rains caused by the remnants of Hurricane Sally swept across Cobb County overnight and into the morning rush hour causing road flooding and toppling trees. Cobb DOT crews have been dispatched to dozens of locations across the county and our PARKS crews have closed four locations due to high water.
East Cobb Park, Fullers Park, Noonday Creek Park, and the Sweat Mountain Dog Park will be closed until the waters recede and crews can clean up and repair any damage.
The Sweat Mountain Park will remain closed until a large tree can be removed.
The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the Noonday Creek (Kennesaw), Nickajack Creek (Mableton), Sope Creek (Marietta), and the Chattahoochee River. Most of the heavy rain has moved out of Cobb County but the flooding could persist throughout the day.
Motorists are urged to use caution and avoid water-covered streets. Please be careful around county crews cleaning up the damage.
This is a partial list of roads and locations where DOT crews have worked this morning:
Bishop Lake Road
Sybil Drive
Wade Green Road
Milford Chase Road
Robinson Road
Creekwood Trail
Gordon Hills Drive
Holt Road at Wheeler High
Moon Road
Fern Valley Drive
Hurt Road at Concord
Custer Lake Drive
Brookside Drive near Oakdale
Paper Mill Road at Terrell Mill
Barber Road at S Cobb Drive
Burnt Hickory at Mt Calvary
Turner Road at Bells Ferry
Fisher Drive off Hurt Road
Wayward Drive off Resin Rd
Lakeland Drive
Friendship Church Road
Autumn Ridge Road
Prado Lane at Barrett Parkway
White Road at Riverside
Hembree Road
Mt. Calvary Road
John Ward Road
Bob Cox Road
Midway Road
