Kennesaw’s Southern Museum to resume childrens programs

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release announcing the resumption of popular childrens’ programs at the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History:

Kennesaw, GA (September 15, 2020) — The Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, located in Historic Downtown Kennesaw, will resume programming for two popular children’s programs and their monthly Sensory Friendly Afternoons, beginning Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Mommy & Me, the Southern Museum’s preschool program, will take place on the first and third Thursday of each month. Mommy & Me is specifically designed for children aged 3 to 5 and their caregivers. Attendees are invited to discover and explore the world around us through play! Each week has a different theme, with an in-person story time, a movement activity and art. Mommy & Me has been restructured to a timed, hour-long program, with two class times available (10 a.m. and 12 p.m.), with enhanced cleaning that adheres to social distancing and safety guidelines. This program is included in museum admission and free for Museum members.

Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Museum members will have early access to registration. Member registration is open from Thursday at 9 a.m. the week before the event to Monday at 5 p.m. Public registration via the website opens the Tuesday before each class at 10 a.m. and closes Wednesday at 5 p.m. An email will be sent confirming registration. Registration is not guaranteed until email confirmation is received. Onsite day of registration if space is available.

Homeschool Workshop Series will be the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Investigate STEAM-Powered fun at the Southern Museum’s Homeschool Workshops! Attendees will discover new train-themed concepts and apply them to their own invention, art project, machine or game. Workshops are multidisciplinary and can include hands-on projects, games, guided activities, and demonstrations. This program is included in Museum admission and free for members. This program is now a timed, hour-long program, with two class times available (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.), with enhanced cleaning that adheres to social distancing and safety guidelines.

Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Museum members will have early access to registration. Member registration is open from Wednesday at 9 a.m. to Thursday at 5 p.m. the week before the event. Public registration via the website opens the Friday before each class at 10 a.m. and closes Tuesday at 5 p.m. An email will be sent confirming registration.

Registration is not guaranteed until email confirmation is received. Onsite day of registration if space is available.

The Southern Museum will also resume their monthly Sensory Friendly Afternoons on the last Tuesday of each month. From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Museum will be transformed into a sensory-friendly environment. The Southern Museum invited visitors with Autism Spectrum Disorder, sensory processing issues or special needs to explore the Museum at their own pace! All ages are welcome. Included with general admission. Free for members!

More information is available on the Southern Museum website, www.southernmuseum.org.