CCCSB Behavioral Health Crisis Center open today as usual

Tropical Storm Zeta UPDATE, October 29 at 12:12 p.m.

The Cobb County Community Services Board (CCCSB) Behavioral Health Crisis Center is OPEN today as usual: 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If someone cannot reach this location at 1758 County Services Parkway and he or she is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, please call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line (GCAL) at 1-800-715-4225.

CCCSB Outpatient Services (non-crisis related services) are closed for today due to power outages at our 1650 County Services Parkway location.