CCCSB Behavioral Health Crisis Center open today as usual

The Cobb County Community Services Board issued the following news release announcing that the Behavioral Health Crisis Center remains open today.
Here is the complete announcement:
Tropical Storm Zeta UPDATE, October 29 at 12:12 p.m.
The Cobb County Community Services Board (CCCSB) Behavioral Health Crisis Center is OPEN today as usual: 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If someone cannot reach this location at 1758 County Services Parkway and he or she is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, please call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line (GCAL) at 1-800-715-4225.
CCCSB Outpatient Services (non-crisis related services) are closed for today due to power outages at our 1650 County Services Parkway location.
