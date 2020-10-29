Messages from Georgia Power and Cobb County Government about Hurricane Zeta storm damage

In the interests of getting this posted before a possible second power outage here, we’re posting the messages from Georgia Power and Cobb County verbatim:

Georgia Power press release

We received the following press release from Georgia Power at 9:20 a.m.:

As Hurricane Zeta clears Georgia, Georgia Power begins its full-scale damage assessment. There has been significant damage due to high winds, heavy rain and fallen trees in the hardest hit areas leaving more than 600,000 customers without power. Damage assessment marks the first phase of the restoration process and Georgia Power has crews in the field assessing damage to begin the restoration process, followed by repair crews. Georgia Power reminds customers that dangerous conditions exist following a storm. After the Storm Safety Tips

· Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.

Cobb County Government is opening at 10 a.m. with essential personnel only. That means some county services may not be available today, please call ahead if you have any business scheduled.

Cobb County Magistrate, Superior, and State Courts plan on opening at 10 a.m. Please contact the appropriate court if you have a question about your case’s status.

Cobb Elections currently has workers surveying their 11 advance voting locations to see which ones may have power or internet issues. They will open sites that are available as close to 10 a.m. as possible. Check cobbelections.org and the wait times list to see which sites are available. Open sites will have times listed, sites not available will be in gray.

Cobb County Public Libraries are closed Thursday due to the inclement weather impact of remnants of Hurricane Zeta. Cobb libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday. Cobb County library digital resources – eBooks, eAudiobooks, virtual programs and classes, and more – are available at www.cobbcat.org.

From Cobb DOT:

225 tree down calls

260 traffic signals out or damaged

125 roads remain closed



From Cobb Fire and Emergency Services

15 rescue calls – 13 to rescue people from houses hit by trees, 2 in cars hit by trees

2 people transported to the hospital with injuries

Please monitor Cobb County’s social media on Facebook, Twitter and on cobbcounty.org for updates throughout the day.

· Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.

· Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.

· Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.

· Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia.

· Protect electronics and appliances. Disconnect or turn off any appliances that will start automatically when power returns to avoid overloading circuits when power is restored.

About Georgia Power

Cobb County Government is opening at 10 a.m. with essential personnel only. That means some county services may not be available today, please call ahead if you have any business scheduled.

Cobb County Magistrate, Superior, and State Courts plan on opening at 10 a.m. Please contact the appropriate court if you have a question about your case’s status.

Cobb Elections currently has workers surveying their 11 advance voting locations to see which ones may have power or internet issues. They will open sites that are available as close to 10 a.m. as possible. Check cobbelections.org and the wait times list to see which sites are available. Open sites will have times listed, sites not available will be in gray.

Cobb County Public Libraries are closed Thursday due to the inclement weather impact of remnants of Hurricane Zeta. Cobb libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday. Cobb County library digital resources – eBooks, eAudiobooks, virtual programs and classes, and more – are available at www.cobbcat.org.

From Cobb DOT:

225 tree down calls

260 traffic signals out or damaged

125 roads remain closed



From Cobb Fire and Emergency Services

15 rescue calls – 13 to rescue people from houses hit by trees, 2 in cars hit by trees

2 people transported to the hospital with injuries

Please monitor Cobb County’s social media on Facebook, Twitter and on cobbcounty.org for updates throughout the day.

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America’s premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company’s promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia’s 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

For more on the damage assessment and restoration process, visit Georgia Power’s YouTube channel.

Tools You Can Use

· Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. · Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

· Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power’s interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times. · Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go. · @GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more. · Emergency Plan and Kit – Visit the Georgia Power storm page for information on how to build a family emergency plan and emergency supply kit.

Storm Response Pandemic Preparations Georgia Power constantly monitors changing weather conditions and is prepared to respond to service interruptions that might occur because of severe weather while taking proactive actions including special “distancing” and other precautions to help protect customers and employees from the spread of the virus. In addition, the company’s comprehensive pandemic plans help ensure readiness of the critical personnel and facilities necessary to continue providing the safe and reliable energy customers expect and deserve. Ways you can help keep workers safe while they work in the field:

· If you see utility crews, please stay back a minimum of six feet – much more if they are working.

· Please, no cookies or treats for workers during this time. Give a wave or thumbs up to workers you see. They’ll understand your gratitude as they work to keep the lights on.

About Georgia Power

Cobb County Government is opening at 10 a.m. with essential personnel only. That means some county services may not be available today, please call ahead if you have any business scheduled.

Cobb County Magistrate, Superior, and State Courts plan on opening at 10 a.m. Please contact the appropriate court if you have a question about your case’s status.

Cobb Elections currently has workers surveying their 11 advance voting locations to see which ones may have power or internet issues. They will open sites that are available as close to 10 a.m. as possible. Check cobbelections.org and the wait times list to see which sites are available. Open sites will have times listed, sites not available will be in gray.

Cobb County Public Libraries are closed Thursday due to the inclement weather impact of remnants of Hurricane Zeta. Cobb libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday. Cobb County library digital resources – eBooks, eAudiobooks, virtual programs and classes, and more – are available at www.cobbcat.org.

From Cobb DOT:

225 tree down calls

260 traffic signals out or damaged

125 roads remain closed



From Cobb Fire and Emergency Services

15 rescue calls – 13 to rescue people from houses hit by trees, 2 in cars hit by trees

2 people transported to the hospital with injuries

Please monitor Cobb County’s social media on Facebook, Twitter and on cobbcounty.org for updates throughout the day.

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America’s premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company’s promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia’s 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

· Don’t touch utility trucks or equipment. Electric providers are operating under modified conditions to keep workers safe, which includes additional cleaning and sanitation of tools and equipment.

Cobb County Government is opening at 10 a.m. with essential personnel only. That means some county services may not be available today, please call ahead if you have any business scheduled.

Cobb County Magistrate, Superior, and State Courts plan on opening at 10 a.m. Please contact the appropriate court if you have a question about your case’s status.

Cobb Elections currently has workers surveying their 11 advance voting locations to see which ones may have power or internet issues. They will open sites that are available as close to 10 a.m. as possible. Check cobbelections.org and the wait times list to see which sites are available. Open sites will have times listed, sites not available will be in gray.

Cobb County Public Libraries are closed Thursday due to the inclement weather impact of remnants of Hurricane Zeta. Cobb libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday. Cobb County library digital resources – eBooks, eAudiobooks, virtual programs and classes, and more – are available at www.cobbcat.org.

From Cobb DOT:

225 tree down calls

260 traffic signals out or damaged

125 roads remain closed



From Cobb Fire and Emergency Services

15 rescue calls – 13 to rescue people from houses hit by trees, 2 in cars hit by trees

2 people transported to the hospital with injuries

Please monitor Cobb County’s social media on Facebook, Twitter and on cobbcounty.org for updates throughout the day.

About Georgia Power Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America’s premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company’s promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia’s 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cobb County Government announcement

The following information was posted on the Cobb County website:

Cobb County Government is opening at 10 a.m. with essential personnel only. That means some county services may not be available today, please call ahead if you have any business scheduled.

Cobb County Magistrate, Superior, and State Courts plan on opening at 10 a.m. Please contact the appropriate court if you have a question about your case’s status.

Cobb County Government is opening at 10 a.m. with essential personnel only. That means some county services may not be available today, please call ahead if you have any business scheduled.

Cobb County Magistrate, Superior, and State Courts plan on opening at 10 a.m. Please contact the appropriate court if you have a question about your case’s status.

Cobb Elections currently has workers surveying their 11 advance voting locations to see which ones may have power or internet issues. They will open sites that are available as close to 10 a.m. as possible. Check cobbelections.org and the wait times list to see which sites are available. Open sites will have times listed, sites not available will be in gray.

Cobb County Public Libraries are closed Thursday due to the inclement weather impact of remnants of Hurricane Zeta. Cobb libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday. Cobb County library digital resources – eBooks, eAudiobooks, virtual programs and classes, and more – are available at www.cobbcat.org.

From Cobb DOT:

225 tree down calls

260 traffic signals out or damaged

125 roads remain closed



From Cobb Fire and Emergency Services

15 rescue calls – 13 to rescue people from houses hit by trees, 2 in cars hit by trees

2 people transported to the hospital with injuries

Please monitor Cobb County’s social media on Facebook, Twitter and on cobbcounty.org for updates throughout the day.

Cobb Elections currently has workers surveying their 11 advance voting locations to see which ones may have power or internet issues. They will open sites that are available as close to 10 a.m. as possible. Check cobbelections.org and the wait times list to see which sites are available. Open sites will have times listed, sites not available will be in gray.

Cobb County Public Libraries are closed Thursday due to the inclement weather impact of remnants of Hurricane Zeta. Cobb libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday. Cobb County library digital resources – eBooks, eAudiobooks, virtual programs and classes, and more – are available at www.cobbcat.org.

From Cobb DOT:

225 tree down calls

260 traffic signals out or damaged

125 roads remain closed



From Cobb Fire and Emergency Services

15 rescue calls – 13 to rescue people from houses hit by trees, 2 in cars hit by trees

2 people transported to the hospital with injuries

Please monitor Cobb County’s social media on Facebook, Twitter and on cobbcounty.org for updates throughout the day.

Cobb County Government is opening at 10 a.m. with essential personnel only. That means some county services may not be available today, please call ahead if you have any business scheduled. Cobb County Magistrate, Superior, and State Courts plan on opening at 10 a.m. Please contact the appropriate court if you have a question about your case’s status. Cobb Elections currently has workers surveying their 11 advance voting locations to see which ones may have power or internet issues. They will open sites that are available as close to 10 a.m. as possible. Check cobbelections.org and the wait times list to see which sites are available. Open sites will have times listed, sites not available will be in gray. Cobb County Public Libraries are closed Thursday due to the inclement weather impact of remnants of Hurricane Zeta. Cobb libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday. Cobb County library digital resources – eBooks, eAudiobooks, virtual programs and classes, and more – are available at www.cobbcat.org. From Cobb DOT: 225 tree down calls

260 traffic signals out or damaged

125 roads remain closed

From Cobb Fire and Emergency Services 15 rescue calls – 13 to rescue people from houses hit by trees, 2 in cars hit by trees

2 people transported to the hospital with injuries Please monitor Cobb County’s social media on Facebook, Twitter and on cobbcounty.org for updates throughout the day.