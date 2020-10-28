Kennesaw events mean road closures for next two weekends

Kennesaw will hold its first downtown outdoor events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic over the next two weekends.

The Kennesaw Grand Prix 5k will take place on Halloween at 7:30 a.m. The KGP normally consists of six races benefiting local non-profits, but due to the pandemic, the series has been rolled into one big event. Proceeds will be split amongst the usual recipients, which include Smith-Gilbert Gardens and the Swift Cantrell Foundation.

Road closures for the race will take place between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. They include:

Main Street extending north to the Swift-Cantrell Park entrance, Lewis Street at Main Street, J.O. Stephenson Avenue from Main Street to Little General Cloggers Lane, Moon Station Road at Main Street, Dallas Street from Lewis Street to Main Street, Park Street at Main Street, and Cherokee Street from Sardis to Main Street.

From 7:30 a.m.-7:45 a.m. the road will be closed from Kennesaw First Baptist to just after Knightsbridge Road.

The road from Kennesaw First Baptist passing Knightsbridge Road, Jiles Road, Rutledge to Swift Cantrell Park and back to downtown will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 8:45 a.m.

The Big Shanty Festival begins Friday Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.and runs through Sunday Nov. 8. The following roads will be affected:

J.O. Stephenson Avenue from Main Street to Dallas Street, Cherokee Street from Main Street to Shirley Drive/Big Shanty Drive and Watts Drive from Dallas Street to Main Street from Friday through Sunday. On Saturday and Sunday, Main Street from Summers Street to Lewis Street will also be closed.

City Council Meeting Monday

Kennesaw City Council will be voting on several contracts at the Nov. 2 meeting.

One is a renewal of City Manager Jeff Drobney’s contract for another four years with the city. He has held the position since 2015.

Council is also expected to approve an agreement with MCCi for Just FOIA, an open records request tracking software program. The $11,349 price tag was included in the current budget. There will be an annual renewal cost of $7,230.

American Facility Services submitted the lowest bid of 12 to provide janitorial services to the city at a cost of $99,840.

Dude Solutions provides work order management software that will allow staff to manage properties, track repairs, and manage projects, and the proposed contract is for $31,485.

Public Works Director Ricky Stewart is recommending approval of the purchase of two 2021 Ford F-550s for the stormwater department for almost $60,000 each, as well as a 2020 Ford Explorer for $35,000.

Also on the agenda is the final public hearing for changes to the city alcohol ordinance which would allow businesses in the entertainment district to sell alcoholic beverages without a food component to the business.

The floor will be open for public comment. Meetings are at 6:30 in City Hall Council Chambers, which is located at 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave. Masks are required.

