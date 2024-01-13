Macedonia Road in Cobb County closed for emergency repairs to water main

Cobb County announced in a news release that Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority (CCMWA) will close Macedonia Road between Hopkins Road and Ernest W. Barrett Parkway beginning today, Saturday, January 13, 2024, for emergency repairs to a 36-inch water main within the roadway.
View Larger Map
Estimates are that the closure will last through the weekend.
The news release gave the following details:
Construction crews may be working 24 hours per day during the road closure. Construction noise during all hours of the road closure should be anticipated. The road is expected to be fully re-opened to traffic no later than the morning of Tuesday, January 16th, 2024. Detour routes will be in place with signage directing motorists around the work area (the proposed detour route is attached). Access for all residents within the road closure area will be maintained during this time. No water or sewer service interruptions are anticipated. Please direct any questions or concerns to pipelineproject@ccmwa.org or call 770-514-5201.Advertisement
About Cobb County
Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.
The current board is:
|Chairwoman
|Lisa Cupid
|District 1 Commissioner
|Keli Gambrill
|District 2 Commissioner
|Jerica Richardson
|District 3 Commissioner
|JoAnn Birrell
|District 4 Commissioner
|Monique Sheffield
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county:
|PeoplePopulation
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|766,802
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|766,149
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|0.1%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|766149
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|688078
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|5.6%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|22.7%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.3%
|Female persons, percent
|51.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|61.7%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|29.2%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.5%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|5.7%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.1%
|Two or More Races, percent
|2.8%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|13.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|50.2%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|40562
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|15.6%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|311450
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|65.8%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$273,900
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,672
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$474
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,264
|Building permits, 2021
|3247
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|283359
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.63
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|84.6%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|20.5%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|97.2%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|93.3%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|92.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|48.4%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.2%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|13.8%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|69.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|64.3%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|2056579
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|5569500
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|1536858
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|18543691
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$24,615
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|31.2
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$80,830
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$41,480
|Persons in poverty, percent
|9.2%
|BusinessesBusinesses
|Total employer establishments, 2020
|21492
|Total employment, 2020
|358927
|Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)
|21780372
|Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020
|-0.3%
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2019
|86497
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|17066
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|10386
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|3537
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|3058
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|12177
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1204
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|13909
|GeographyGeography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2254.8
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2026.4
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|339.78
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|339.55