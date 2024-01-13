Board of Commissioners approves election precinct name changes for Mableton

At last Tuesday’s Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting, the election precinct name changes made necessary by the incorporation of Mableton into a city were approved as part of the consent agenda.

The changes go into effect on January 15, and the changes create 14 precincts in the City of Mableton, numbered as follows (along with the previous name):

Bryant 01 to Mableton 1A, Bryant 02 to Mableton 1B, Harmony-Leland 02 to Mableton 2A, Riverside 01 to Mableton 2B, Pebblebrook 01 to Mableton 3A, Harmony-Leland 01to Mableton 3B, Lindley 01 to Mableton 3C, Mableton 04 to Mableton 4A, Mableton 01 to Mableton 4B, Mableton 03 to Mableton 4C, Cooper 01 to Mableton 5A, Mableton 02 to Mableton 5B, Sweetwater 02 to Mableton 6A, and Birney 02 to Mableton 6B

Previously, at the January 8 meeting of the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, Elections Director Tate Fall received the approval of the elections board for the changes.

She said at that time that the only change was to the designation of the precincts and that there would be no changes in poll locations.

The changes as outlined in the agenda were as follows:

To authorize changes to precinct designations to reflect the boundary changes made

necessary by the establishment of the City of Mableton to the following precincts:

There were no objections raised at the BOC meeting, so the Mableton precinct designations passed with the consent agenda.