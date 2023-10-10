Tate Fall approved as new Cobb elections director

[Photo from the Cobb County website]

At Monday’s Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration meeting, the board unanimously approved Tate Fall as the new county elections director, replacing Janine Eveler, who had held the position for 11 years before her retirement early this year..

Eveler announced her retirement in January, and worked until completion of the Mableton municipal election.

In July, Gerry Miller came out of retirement to serve as interim director, and will hold the position until Fall begins work on December 4.

On her LinkedIn page, Fall posted the following about her appointment:

“I’m beyond excited to share that following the November election, we’ll be heading back south for me to start a new job as the Elections Director for Cobb County, Georgia.

“Wesley and I are grateful to our family and friends for their continued love and support as we start this new chapter of our journey!”



According to a county news release announcing the appointment, “Fall is currently the Deputy Director of Elections for Arlington County, Virginia. She also worked for the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and graduated from Auburn University with a master’s degree in Public Administration with a certificate in Election Administration.”



Board of Elections and Registration Chairwoman Tori Silas said the board was impressed by Fall’s enthusiasm.



“It was difficult to find someone with the level of experience needed along with the zeal for this job,” Silas said. “We believe we have found the right person at the right time.”

At Monday’s board meeting, Silas said, ”I’d like to thank my colleagues. It has been a long road.”

“And I’d also like to thank members of the election office staff,” she said.

“Obviously when Ms. Eveler shared with us that she was retiring, it left a void in that office after she’d been in that position for 11 years. 18 years with the office,” said Silas.

About the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration

On its web page, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration describes its mission as follows:

“The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.

“The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.”

The board has five members, with two appointed by the state legislative delegation, one each appointed by the Cobb Democratic and Republican parties, and one appointed by the Chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Since both the majority of the legislative delegation and the BOC chairwomanship is Democratic at this time, appointments by Democrats account for four of the five seats.

Here is the current composition of the board:

Member Contact Appointed by Term Steven F. Bruning Steve.Bruning@cobbcounty.org Legislative Delegation July 1, 2021 -June 30, 2025 Tori Silas(Chairwoman) 404-539-0157Tori.Silas@cobbcounty.org Legislative Delegation July 1, 2021 -June 30, 2025 Stacy Efrat(Secretary) Stacy.Efrat@cobbcounty.org Democratic Party July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2027 Debbie Fisher(Assistant Secretary) 404-661-2580Debbie.Fisher@cobbcounty.org Republican Party July 1, 2023 -June 30, 2027 Jennifer Mosbacher(Vice Chair) Jennifer.Mosbacher@cobbcounty.org Commission Chair July 1, 2021 -June 30, 2025