Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts increasing clouds here in Cobb County on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, with a high near 79 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 57 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

A 10 percent chance of showers after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

Showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Maximum Temperature Minimum Temparature Average Temperature Depature from norm Precipitation 2023-09-01 85 73 79 0.7 0 2023-09-02 83 68 75.5 -2.6 0 2023-09-03 87 67 77 -1 0 2023-09-04 91 69 80 2.2 0 2023-09-05 90 72 81 3.4 0 2023-09-06 91 73 82 4.6 0 2023-09-07 92 74 83 5.8 0 2023-09-08 86 66 76 -1 0 2023-09-09 86 69 77.5 0.8 T 2023-09-10 89 67 78 1.5 T 2023-09-11 93 70 81.5 5.2 0 2023-09-12 93 72 82.5 6.5 T 2023-09-13 85 71 78 2.2 0.19 2023-09-14 81 70 75.5 0 0.09 2023-09-15 74 68 71 -4.3 0.03 2023-09-16 71 66 68.5 -6.5 0.46 2023-09-17 82 66 74 -0.7 0.52 2023-09-18 81 61 71 -3.5 0 2023-09-19 83 62 72.5 -1.7 0 2023-09-20 81 64 72.5 -1.4 0 2023-09-21 83 66 74.5 0.9 0 2023-09-22 82 66 74 0.7 0 2023-09-23 86 61 73.5 0.5 0 2023-09-24 86 60 73 0.4 0 2023-09-25 89 62 75.5 3.2 0 2023-09-26 84 71 77.5 5.5 0 2023-09-27 75 65 70 -1.7 0 2023-09-28 78 61 69.5 -1.8 0 2023-09-29 86 63 74.5 3.5 0 2023-09-30 87 65 76 5.4 0

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-09

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-09

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-10-09

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-09

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-09

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”