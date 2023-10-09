Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from September 29 to October 5

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

RIVERSIDE EPICENTER SUBWAY #31660

135 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW STE 1108 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7749

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001502

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #420

5100 DALLAS HWY STE 330 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4491

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26478

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

DAIRY QUEEN OF KENNESAW

2561 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6587

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

FAB GIFTS & TEA, INC.

21 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001815

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

MEDITERRANEAN BISTRO

3940 CHEROKEE ST STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001535

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

FIREHOUSE SUBS

3348 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8353

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25253

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

EASTSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH SCHOOL

2450 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3634

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-195C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

SUSHI TONG

3599 ATLANTA RD SE STE A-13 SMYRNA, GA 30080-5984

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13752

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

COPELAND’S OF NEW ORLEANS

1142 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4806

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

OSBORNE HIGH SCHOOL

2451 FAVOR RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1490C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

J.J. DANIELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

2950 SCOTT DR MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-159C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES GA-0262

600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 410 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3203

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003467

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

GLOVER PARK BREWERY

65 ATLANTA ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1977

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003588

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

DUNKIN #359966

3721 TRAMORE POINTE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004490

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR

1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4862

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004778

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023

SUBWAY #2331

1025 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 520 MABLETON, GA 30126-7710

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15390

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

STARBUCKS COFFEE #18951

30 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2351

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000890

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

L’ THAI WEST

4500 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 1017 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23618C

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

J BUFFALO WING RESTAURANT

1133 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 300 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1599

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002710

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

ZAMA MEXICAN CUISINE & MARGARITA BAR

4600 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 3007 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9205

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002080

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

TACO MAC

600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 310 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20658

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

CHICK-FIL-A AT THE VILLAGE AT TOWN PARK #2146

600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20100C

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

WENDY’S #90

2808 SPRING RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3028

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002781

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

PHILLY AND WRAP

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE STE 107 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003653

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

RICK’S HOT WINGS

3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 115 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003780

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

MARIETTA SQUARE MARKET – WAREWASHING

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003903

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

PONKO CHICKEN

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 103 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004121

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

LITTLE CAESARS

2200 ROSWELL RD STE 180 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2984

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004604

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

BULLGOGI KOREAN & POKE

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 112 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005154

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

CAFE BOURBON ST.

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 109 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005429

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

!!FIRST WATCH

860 COBB PLACE BLVD NW STE KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005670

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

!!SUPA DUPA SHAVED ICE (MOBILE)

3070 N MAIN ST STE PURPLE KENNESAW, GA 30144-2756

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006034

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

!!BIRDIE’S WINGS

2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 220 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006221

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023

DOUGH IN THE BOX

3184 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-6815

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26137C

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

TWO BIRDS TAP HOUSE

52 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE A MARIETTA, GA 30064-3261

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002194

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

HOLBROOK ACWORTH – FOOD

4491 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5564

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002435

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

HOOTERS OF KENNESAW

2102 OLD 41 HWY KENNESAW, GA 30144-3644

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27607

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

ROSWELL STREET BAPTIST CHURCH

774 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2178

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3642

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

ZAXBY’S

5090 FLOYD RD MABLETON, GA 30126-1608

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19579

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

SOUTH COBB EARLY LEARNING CENTER SCHOOL

5891 DODGEN RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3514

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1479C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

LINDLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL

50 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7513

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

DOGWOOD FOREST OF ACWORTH

4461 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5555

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002857

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

CHICK-FIL-A AUSTELL ROAD FSU

3951 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1107

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004950

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

!!PAT’S POUTINE – BASE

3047 COBB PKWY NW STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6518

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006132

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

!!COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT

540 GREERS CHAPEL DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006142

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023

BRUSTER’S ICE CREAM

3795 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1000

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001901

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

HOYLE’S KITCHEN & BAR

1440 ROSWELL RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000182

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

VAUGHAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

5950 NICHOLS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4390

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

STUDIO MOVIE GRILL

40 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7582

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002864

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

POLLO CAMPERO

260 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003749

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

TAQUERIA LA VILLA II

2851 N COBB PKWY STE 206 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2717

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003775

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

MARIETTA BURGER BAR

1392 ROSWELL RD STE B MARIETTA, GA 30062-9065

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004219

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

WENDY’S

4900 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1326

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004592

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

CHICK-FIL-A #04563

1110 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3673

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004651

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

SMOOTHIE KING #1309

1550 CRATER LAKE DR NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5009

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005095

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

COZY COOP

2500 BARRETT CREEK BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30066-8609

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005438

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS #5068

3139 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1010

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002618

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

BUFFALO’S CAFE

3161 COBB PKWY NW STE 490 KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000882

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

PLANET SMOOTHIE

1050 E PIEDMONT RD BLDG 200 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4758

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003761

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

SUBWAY #20259

2200 ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2982

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003939

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

MARCO’S PIZZA #8314

4855 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1323

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005052

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023

!!PAT’S POUTINE – MOBILE

3047 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6518

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006133

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023