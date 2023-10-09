Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from September 29 to October 5

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
RIVERSIDE EPICENTER SUBWAY #31660
- 135 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW STE 1108 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7749
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001502
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #420
- 5100 DALLAS HWY STE 330 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4491
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26478
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
DAIRY QUEEN OF KENNESAW
- 2561 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6587
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
FAB GIFTS & TEA, INC.
- 21 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001815
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
MEDITERRANEAN BISTRO
- 3940 CHEROKEE ST STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001535
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
FIREHOUSE SUBS
- 3348 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8353
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25253
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
EASTSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH SCHOOL
- 2450 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3634
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-195C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
SUSHI TONG
- 3599 ATLANTA RD SE STE A-13 SMYRNA, GA 30080-5984
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13752
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
COPELAND’S OF NEW ORLEANS
- 1142 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4806
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
OSBORNE HIGH SCHOOL
- 2451 FAVOR RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1490C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
J.J. DANIELL MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 2950 SCOTT DR MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-159C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES GA-0262
- 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 410 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3203
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003467
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
GLOVER PARK BREWERY
- 65 ATLANTA ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1977
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003588
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
DUNKIN #359966
- 3721 TRAMORE POINTE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004490
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR
- 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4862
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004778
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2023
SUBWAY #2331
- 1025 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 520 MABLETON, GA 30126-7710
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15390
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
STARBUCKS COFFEE #18951
- 30 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2351
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000890
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
L’ THAI WEST
- 4500 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 1017 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23618C
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
J BUFFALO WING RESTAURANT
- 1133 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 300 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1599
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002710
- Last Inspection Score: 71
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
ZAMA MEXICAN CUISINE & MARGARITA BAR
- 4600 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 3007 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9205
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002080
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
TACO MAC
- 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 310 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20658
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
CHICK-FIL-A AT THE VILLAGE AT TOWN PARK #2146
- 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20100C
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
WENDY’S #90
- 2808 SPRING RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3028
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002781
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
PHILLY AND WRAP
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE STE 107 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003653
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
RICK’S HOT WINGS
- 3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 115 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003780
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
MARIETTA SQUARE MARKET – WAREWASHING
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003903
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
PONKO CHICKEN
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 103 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004121
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
LITTLE CAESARS
- 2200 ROSWELL RD STE 180 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2984
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004604
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
BULLGOGI KOREAN & POKE
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 112 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005154
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
CAFE BOURBON ST.
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 109 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005429
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
!!FIRST WATCH
- 860 COBB PLACE BLVD NW STE KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005670
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
!!SUPA DUPA SHAVED ICE (MOBILE)
- 3070 N MAIN ST STE PURPLE KENNESAW, GA 30144-2756
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006034
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
!!BIRDIE’S WINGS
- 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 220 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006221
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2023
DOUGH IN THE BOX
- 3184 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-6815
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26137C
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
TWO BIRDS TAP HOUSE
- 52 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE A MARIETTA, GA 30064-3261
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002194
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
HOLBROOK ACWORTH – FOOD
- 4491 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5564
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002435
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
HOOTERS OF KENNESAW
- 2102 OLD 41 HWY KENNESAW, GA 30144-3644
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27607
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
ROSWELL STREET BAPTIST CHURCH
- 774 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2178
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3642
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
ZAXBY’S
- 5090 FLOYD RD MABLETON, GA 30126-1608
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19579
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
SOUTH COBB EARLY LEARNING CENTER SCHOOL
- 5891 DODGEN RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3514
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1479C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
LINDLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 50 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7513
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
DOGWOOD FOREST OF ACWORTH
- 4461 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5555
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002857
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
CHICK-FIL-A AUSTELL ROAD FSU
- 3951 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1107
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004950
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
!!PAT’S POUTINE – BASE
- 3047 COBB PKWY NW STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6518
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006132
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
!!COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT
- 540 GREERS CHAPEL DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006142
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2023
BRUSTER’S ICE CREAM
- 3795 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1000
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001901
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
HOYLE’S KITCHEN & BAR
- 1440 ROSWELL RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000182
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
VAUGHAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 5950 NICHOLS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4390
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
STUDIO MOVIE GRILL
- 40 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7582
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002864
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
POLLO CAMPERO
- 260 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003749
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
TAQUERIA LA VILLA II
- 2851 N COBB PKWY STE 206 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2717
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003775
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
MARIETTA BURGER BAR
- 1392 ROSWELL RD STE B MARIETTA, GA 30062-9065
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004219
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
WENDY’S
- 4900 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1326
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004592
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
CHICK-FIL-A #04563
- 1110 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3673
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004651
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
SMOOTHIE KING #1309
- 1550 CRATER LAKE DR NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5009
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005095
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
COZY COOP
- 2500 BARRETT CREEK BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30066-8609
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005438
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2023
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS #5068
- 3139 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1010
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002618
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
BUFFALO’S CAFE
- 3161 COBB PKWY NW STE 490 KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000882
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
PLANET SMOOTHIE
- 1050 E PIEDMONT RD BLDG 200 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4758
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003761
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
SUBWAY #20259
- 2200 ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2982
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003939
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
MARCO’S PIZZA #8314
- 4855 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1323
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005052
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
!!PAT’S POUTINE – MOBILE
- 3047 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6518
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006133
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2023
