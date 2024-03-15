Major 8-week road closure on South Cobb Drive beginning next Tuesday

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced a major 8-week road closure on South Cobb Drive for the replacement of a culvert. The road will be closed from Fairground Street to Cobb Parkway starting next Tuesday.

GDOT describes the scope and schedule of the closure as follows:

A road closure of State Route (SR) 280/South Cobb Drive will be put in effect from Fairground Street SE to US 41/SR 3/Cobb Parkway beginning Tuesday, March 19 at approximately 10 a.m. following morning rush hour to facilitate the full replacement of a culvert. Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour route signage to avoid SR 280/South Cobb Drive; the recommended primary detour route recommends motorists utilize US 41/SR 3/Cobb Parkway SE, SR 120/South Marietta PKWY SE and Fairground Street SE. A secondary route for motorists has also been identified to assist with navigation in the area. Motorists can utilize US 41/SR 3/Cobb Parkway SE, SR 120/South Marietta PKWY SE and Atlanta Street SE. Advertisement Georgia DOT will work with city and county traffic operations teams to monitor traffic flow on the posted detour route and will adjust signal timing to reduce congestion in those areas as needed to ease congestion during peak travel times. The full closure of SR 280 is expected to be in place for approximately eight weeks, weather permitting, and estimated project completion in mid-May 2024. The traveling public should use their preferred wayfinding app or 511GA for real time travel updates.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.