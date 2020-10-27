(re)launch of the Cobb County Courier podcast

Seven months after we did an experimental podcast, I’m relaunching with a simpler, less production-intensive format.

Our first, experimental podcast took several days to produce and included audio clips from BOC meetings and recorded interviews.

As we get more technically proficient we might get more ambitious with our production, but for now we’ve settled on this pared-down format: short summaries of a selection of stories from the previous week along with a small amount of pontificating isolated into one short segment.

The target length is ten minutes, produced once per week until the technical details are worked out.

The podcast is available on Stitcher, Spotify and Buzzsprout.

But here’s the latest episode: