Updated message from Georgia Power: 417k still without power, 280k restored

ATLANTA – Oct. 29, 2020 – Electric service to more than 280,000 Georgia Power customers has been restored following Hurricane Zeta. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, approximately 417,000 customers are without power across Georgia.

Damage assessment following widespread impacts from Hurricane Zeta is in progress throughout Georgia and must be completed as an essential step to efficiently and effectively allocate resources. Teams must first remove trees to access some of the hardest hit areas. Once accessible, an assessment of damage is taken before crews can begin making repairs. All of Georgia Power’s teams are in the field working to assess damage and restore power.

In the field, the power restoration process includes these key steps: