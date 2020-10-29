Cobb schools closed tomorrow

The Cobb County School District sent the following news release announcing that due to the disruption caused by Hurricane Zeta, all classes are canceled tomorrow.

A CCSD representative told the Courier in an email that this applies to both face-to-face and remote classes.

Cobb Schools to Close Due to Widespread Power Outages County-Wide

In the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta, many of our students, families, and staff continue to be without power and are recovering from the impact this hurricane has had on their homes and schools . At this time, many schools are still without power and, to make sure every student can enter a healthy and safe classroom, all classes will be canceled on Friday, October 30th.

Local school and central office staff will work remotely.

Essential employees will receive specific instructions from their respective Executive Cabinet members.

Elementary after-school program is canceled, and extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled if power conditions allow.

If you have any specific school or extracurricular related questions, please contact your local school or coach.

