Cobb County School District Highlights strong ACT scores

The Cobb County School District distributed a press release highlighting strong ACT scores among Cobb’s Class of 2020. ACT is one of two standardized test used in college admissions (the other being the SAT).

The press release from the CCSD reads as follows:

Cobb Schools showed up strong again on ACT testing. Beating the national average,by 2.6 points and the Georgia average by 1.5 points, Cobb’s Class of 2020 revealed that even a pandemic couldn’t stop progress in Cobb County. Across the District, 3276 students took the ACT, with an average composite score of 23.2. This score is a .2 increase over 2019’s average composite of 23. With these scores, the state of Georgia has now beaten the national ACT composite

score for half a decade. The percentage of Georgia students in the class of 2020 meeting all four of ACT’s College Readiness benchmarks—30 percent—was also higher than the national average of 26 percent and increased in all subject areas.

“Our students continue to show resilience and determination,” said Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. “2020 has been a difficult year for many reasons, but Cobb teachers and students have continued to excel. I have the utmost appreciation for how our teachers have gone above and beyond during the pandemic, and this is another example that proves Cobb is the best place to teach, lead, and learn.”

More impressively, Cobb County School District has routinely bested the state average and has the second-highest score of the metropolitan area districts. It is a testament to the quality of education that Cobb students receive daily and another example of what makes Cobb County one of the best places to learn, work, and live in the country.

A longer version of this press release can be found on the CCSD website by following this link.