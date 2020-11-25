Cobb County responds to second video circulated by Lin Wood

Cobb County responded to a second video making the rounds on social media after it was tweeted by Atlanta attorney Lin Wood.

Much of the social media commentary in question, including the tweets by Wood, accuses the county of illegally shredding evidence of voting fraud in the November 3 general election. The county had issued a response to an earlier similar video tweeted by Wood purporting to show the destruction of evidence at Jim Miller Park..

The latest video shows a truck from a shredding company loading documents (see Wood’s tweets at the bottom of this article), but the video does not clearly show what is being loaded into the truck.

Wood was in the news last Thursday, November 19, when his attempt to block certification of Georgia’s election results was dismissed by Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg.

Wood’s Twitter profile contains the hashtag #WWG1WGA, associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory movement.

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt wrote the following about the latest video:

The video purportedly shows a shredding company at the building housing the main office for Cobb Elections on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta. This building houses many other Cobb County governmental offices, and the document disposal company was at the building as part of a regularly-scheduled visit to the Cobb Tax Commissioner’s office. No items from Cobb Elections were involved. The ballots and documents involved in the recount effort are currently located at the Jim R. Miller Event Center several miles away.

The tweets from Lin Wood

Wood posted the following two tweets today.

Last video provided by Patriot Susan Knox. She caught them red-handed.



Biden is a crook. Cabala Harris is a Communist Sympathizer. This was NEVER about an election. It is part of an attempt to take over control of our country.



I would NEVER incite violence. I urge ALL to pray. pic.twitter.com/n3VzWoBwOg — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 24, 2020

Evidence of voter fraud is being destroyed in Cobb County, GA TODAY.



Many people, powerful & not so powerful, are going to PRISON.#FightBack Against Election Theft pic.twitter.com/XBrgpQbjVg — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 24, 2020

The Courier sent a second request for comment to the email address Lin Wood posted on his website for inquiries about his activities involving absentee ballots.

As of the writing of this article he has not responded, and if we get a response we’ll update this article.