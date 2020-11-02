Cobb Republican Women’s Club serves breakfast and lunch to first responders

On October 23 the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club showed its appreciation to first responders in the county by serving breakfast and lunch to police, firefighters, EMTs and healthcare workers at various locations around the county (see photos by John Delves at the bottom of the article).

Wynn McCurdy, the event chairwoman, responded with the following in an email when the Courier asked her to describe the event:

Cobb Republican Women’s Club wanted a way to show our First Responders we support and appreciate them!

Our Cobb Police, Fire, EMT’s and Healthcare workers are willing to risk their lives for the Citizens in our community.

Each one of those men and women put on their uniform every day and neither they or their families know if they will come home. It is something most of us cannot comprehend!

In the past, CCRWC had brunch, but with the coronavirus, we decided to serve Breakfast and Lunch at 5 Locations throughout Cobb County.

It gave us an opportunity to speak to our First Responders in person and let them know how much we appreciate their service to our community.

We served Breakfast at Wellstar for Health Care workers. We also served Breakfast at the Sheriff’s Office.

We served Lunch at The Safety Village, Police Headquarters and Jim Miller Park for the workers administering Covid-19 Tests.

It was so awesome how restaurants donated food to help with this event. Come N Get It, Aj’s Seafood, Amy and Tammy’s Boxed Lunches, Carrabas, and Gabrielle’s provided food for our Local Heroes!

We served 800 meals on Friday! It is so rewarding to give back to our First Responders!

There were elected Officials and Candidates that also contributed. Eastside Baptist Church also supported our efforts! Our efforts were well received from all the First Responders that came to get meals!