Georgia Power says electricity restored to more than 95 percent of customers

Georgia Power issued the following press release this morning with an update on the progress of restoring power to customers who lost electrical service due to Hurricane Zeta:

9:30 a.m. Update: Power restored to more than 95% of Georgia Power customers

impacted by Hurricane Zeta

More than 4,000 Georgia Power personnel, with assistance from out-of-state utilities, working around the clock

ATLANTA – Nov. 1, 2020 – As of last night, Georgia Power has restored power to more than 95% of customers, approximately 785,000, impacted by Hurricane Zeta. In addition to Georgia Power crews, the company has contractor personnel from out-of-state utilities working with company teams around the clock to restore power to the remaining impacted customers who are able to receive electric service.

Together, the company has more than 4,000 personnel working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power to the approximately 25,000 customers who are without power as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The company has secured personnel resources from utilities in 14 states to support the restoration efforts.

Damage from Hurricane Zeta is widespread and covering the northern half of the state and is similar to the damage seen after Hurricane Michael in 2018. As Hurricane Zeta crossed through the state, Georgia Power’s service territory experienced wind gusts of up to 75 mph for more than two hours, along with sustained winds of 25-40 mph for more than five hours straight. Teams continue experiencing challenges including downed trees and roads blocked that must be cleared to enter certain areas.

Damage assessed from Hurricane Zeta: