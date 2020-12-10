Serious injury crash at CH James Pkwy and Humphries Hill Rd

There was a serious injury crash at the intersection of C.H. James Parkway and Humphries Hill Road in Austell early this morning. The Austell Police Department arrived at the scene first, and the investigation was turned over the the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit.

A public information release from Sergeant Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department describes the accident as follows:

On Thursday, December 10, 2020 at approximately 4:11 a.m. Austell Police responded to a serious injury car crash on C.H. James Parkway at Humphries Hill Road in Austell. Cobb County Police Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) was requested to investigate and responded to the scene. According to investigators, a gold 2006 Infiniti G35 was northbound on C.H. James Parkway turning left onto Humphries Hill Road when it was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV4 that was southbound on C.H. James Parkway. The driver of the Infiniti, 30-year-old Kahlil Harper of Powder Springs, was transported by ambulance to Kennestone Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota, 64-year-old Jeffery Nelson of Dallas, Georgia, was transported to Cobb General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”