COVID-19 mortgage assistance still available

If you’ve fallen behind in your mortgage due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, you still have time to apply for COVID-19 mortgage assistance.

Cobb County posted the following notice on the county website with information about how to get assistance:

Cobb homeowners who have fallen behind in their mortgage payments due to a COVID-19 related involuntary financial hardship, medical hardship, death of a spouse/co-borrower can still apply for up $4,800 of mortgage payment assistance, as well as optional homeownership counseling. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 11 at www.CobbHomeSaver.org. The funding will come out of the $132 million allocated to the county in the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The “Cobb HomeSaver Program” provides mortgage payment assistance and/or homeowner counseling to Cobb County homeowners that have been adversely affected by COVID-19. The program is being administered by National HUD Intermediary, HomeFree-USA, a nationally recognized nonprofit homeownership development, and foreclosure prevention organization. “If you are struggling to pay your mortgage, now is not the time to let pride get in the way of you applying,” says Marcia Griffin, President and CEO of HomeFree-USA. “HomeFree-USA is eager to assist Cobb County homeowners to stabilize their housing needs now and put them on a path to ongoing homeownership success. But you must apply now while money is still available and before the program closes.” Cobb County Homeowners should visit https://www.CobbHomeSaver.org for a complete list of the eligibility criteria and the application. Grant applications will be accepted on a “first-come, first-served” basis. The grant amount awarded to homeowners may vary.

