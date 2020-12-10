Cobb Sheriff-elect Owens in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

Cobb County Sheriff-elect Craig Owens is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID- 19, along with Fulton County Sheriff-elect Pat Lebat.

Gwinnett-county Sheriff Keybo Taylor had been diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier.

Owens’s swearing-in ceremony will be postponed until he receives a negative test result and is able to leave quarantine.

Sheriffs-elect Pat Labat of Fulton County, Melody Maddox of Dekalb County, and Owens released the following joint statement.

Recently Elected Metro Atlanta Sheriffs Quarantining After Contact with Coronavirus Release Joint Statement, Urge Public to Follow CDC Guidelines

“While away at sheriff’s school in Pine Mountain, Georgia with 36 recently elected sheriffs across the state, we were made aware individuals were in contact with the coronavirus. “We have all taken COVID-19 tests, and Sheriff-elect Labat and Sheriff-elect Owens received positive test results. Others are awaiting their results. In accordance with CDC guidelines, we have returned to quarantine in our individual homes. “In the future, we respectfully request that the Association require individuals to have tested negative for the virus before attending GSA events. “We urge all Georgians to follow the advice of our dedicated healthcare workers and to wear masks and socially distance. While the vaccine is forthcoming, the pandemic is not over yet and we must all remain diligent to ensure the safety of our communities.” Sheriff-elect Pat Labat, Fulton County

Sheriff Melody Maddox, DeKalb County

Sheriff-elect Craig Owens, Cobb County