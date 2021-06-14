Cobb County Bar Association receives multiple awards

The Cobb County Bar Association announced in a press release that the association and members received multiple awards at the 2021 Annual meeting of the State Bar of Georgia.

The entire press release is reprinted below (with more photos beneath the press release):

The State Bar of Georgia honored the Cobb County Bar Association and its members during the 2021 Annual meeting held this past weekend at Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

The Cobb Bar won the Award of Merit for voluntary bar associations with 500+ members. The Award of Merit is presented to bar associations for their dedication to improving relations among local lawyers and devoting significant hours to serving their communities.

The Cobb Bar also won this year’s award for best website (www.cobbcountybar.org). The award is given to bar associations with websites that exemplify excellence in usefulness, ease of use, content and design in meeting the needs of the website’s targeted audience.

The awards were presented for the 2020-21 Bar year which began July 1, 2020. Serving as President of the Cobb County Bar during that time was Stephanie Steele of the Steele Law Firm in Marietta. The award was accepted by Cobb Bar president-elect, Soo Hong, of the law firm Blevins and Hong in Marietta.

The Cobb Bar Younger Lawyers Division was presented with the Outstanding YLD Affiliate Award. This honor recognized the Cobb YLD for its positive impact on the community. Accepting the award was Cobb YLD past-president, Nicole McArthur of The Law Office of Nicole L. McArthur in Marietta.

Also honored at the annual meeting was Judge Toby Prodgers who received the Chief Justice Thomas O. Marshall Professionalism Award. The award is presented by the Bench and Bar Committee of the State Bar of Georgia and honors one lawyer and one judge who have continued to demonstrate the highest professional conduct and paramount reputation for professionalism. Judge Prodgers is a member of the Cobb County Bar Association and recently retired from Cobb County State Court after serving the courts for 25 years, including serving as chief judge from 2009-2013. Prodgers is a U.S. Army veteran who earned a Bronze Star. He graduated from Duke University and received his law degree from the University of Georgia.

During the elections at the annual meeting, Cobb Bar Board of Governors member William Clemens Gentry was elected to the Executive Committee of the Board of Governors of the State Bar of Georgia.

The Board of Governors elects six of its members to serve on the Executive Committee with the organization’s officers. The Executive Committee meets monthly and exercises the power of the Board of Governors when the board is not in session. Gentry has practiced law in Georgia since 1986 focusing on divorce and family law. His practice, the Gentry Law Firm, is located in Marietta.