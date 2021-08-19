Marietta Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly voted 2nd VP of Georgia Municipal Association

Marietta Ward 6 Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly was elected 2nd Vice President of the board during the August meeting of the Georgia Municipal Association.

The City of Marietta issued the following news release about the election:

MARIETTA – During the Georgia Municipal Association’s Annual Meeting in August, Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly was elected to serve as the 2nd Vice President of the GMA Board. Previously elected to serve as the 3rd Vice President, this is a one-year term. The mission of the Georgia Municipal Association is to anticipate and influence the forces shaping Georgia’s cities and to provide leadership, tools and services that assist municipal governments in becoming more innovative, effective, and responsive. Created in 1933, GMA is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia. It provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and technical consulting services to its members. “It’s an honor to serve in this leadership role representing the City of Marietta and all 537 Cities in the State of Georgia,” said Councilwoman Kelly. “The Georgia Municipal Association does an excellent job in advocating and protecting local government control for Cities.”