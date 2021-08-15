Powder Springs City Council meeting tomorrow evening: Zoom link

The Powder Springs City Council meets tomorrow evening, Monday August 16. The pre-meeting is at 6:30, and the regular council business begins at 7 p.m.

The council will review the site plan application for a mixed-use development of 226 luxury apartments and 4,800 square feet of commercial space.

The meeting is available via Zoom.

You can watch the video by visiting https://zoom.us/j/9747959158 or listen to the audio by phoning 1-929-205-6099 and entering the meeting ID 974 7959 1586.

The agenda is available by visiting https://www.cityofpowdersprings.org/DocumentCenter/View/6638/City-Council-Agenda-with-attachments-081621.

This meeting has the following consent agenda (agenda items where a consensus to approve among council members was reached in advance). To access the attachments mentioned under the items to read further, visit the full agenda:

A. Consent Agenda

Regular Agenda

The short regular agenda includes a site plan review for an application for a mixed-use development in downtown Powder Springs.

The purpose of the application is described as follows:

This Application for Site Design Review seeks to obtain certain approvals in order to allow the construction of a mixed-use development consisting of 226 Class “A”, highly-amenitized luxury apartments and a commercial building totaling approximately 4,800 square feet (“Subject Property”). The Subject Property contains three (3) noncontiguous land areas totaling 6.74 acres, which are described in greater detail within Exhibit A.

Visit this link to read more about the development and its site plan.