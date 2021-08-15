Hot Topics

Powder Springs City Council meeting tomorrow evening: Zoom link

TOPICS:
Powder Springs City HallPowder Springs City Hall (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 15, 2021

The Powder Springs City Council meets tomorrow evening, Monday August 16. The pre-meeting is at 6:30, and the regular council business begins at 7 p.m.

The council will review the site plan application for a mixed-use development of 226 luxury apartments and 4,800 square feet of commercial space.

The meeting is available via Zoom.

You can watch the video by visiting https://zoom.us/j/9747959158 or listen to the audio by phoning 1-929-205-6099   and entering the meeting ID 974 7959 1586.

The agenda is available by visiting https://www.cityofpowdersprings.org/DocumentCenter/View/6638/City-Council-Agenda-with-attachments-081621.

This meeting has the following consent agenda (agenda items where a consensus to approve among council members was reached in advance). To access the attachments mentioned under the items to read further, visit the full agenda:

A. Consent Agenda

        RES0 21-112    Resolution – SAFEbuilt code enforcement services

        Attachments:   Powder Springs, GA (City) Amend One (CE) DRAFT 07.28.21VR1.doc

        RES0 21-113    A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE SURPLUSING AND SALE OF FILE
                       CABINETS WHICH ARE NO LONGER NEEDED FOR COMMUNITY
                       DEVELOPMENT OR OTHER MUNICIPAL PURPOSES; PROVIDING FOR
                       AN EFFECTIVE DATE; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.
        Attachments:   File Cabinet Images.pdf
                       RESOLUTION 2021-113 surplus of file cabinets.doc

        RES0 21-114    Resolution – Fencing around city detention pond

        Attachments:   Estimate_1014_from_SH_Creel_Contracting.pdf
                       Estimate_1015_from_SH_Creel_Contracting.pdf

        RES0 21-117    A RESOLUTION RENEWING THE APPOINTMENT OF ANITA BOOKER
                       TO THE DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY; PROVIDING AN
                       EFFECTIVE DATE; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.
        Attachments:   RESOLUTION 2021-117 Board Appointments DDA.doc

        RES0 21-118    A RESOLUTION RENEWING THE APPOINTMENT OF KRYSTAL
                       WATTLEY, MARIE CETRULO AND TRACY REESE TO THE
                       DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF POWDER SPRINGS; PROVIDING AN
                       EFFECTIVE DATE; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.
        Attachments:   RESOLUTION 2021-118 Board Appointments DAPS.doc

        RES0 21-119    Resolution – 911 Agreement

Attachments: 911 Termination Agreement.pdf

        RES0 21-121    A RESOLUTION APPROVING AND AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO
                       EXECUTE A DEDUCTIVE CHANGE ORDER TO THE AGREEMENT WITH
                       BARTOW PAVING RELATING TO THE INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS
                       AT RICHARD D SAILORS PARKWAY AND US278; PROVIDING FOR AN
                       EFFECTIVE DATE; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.
        Attachments:   CO 1 Final to Bartow Paving cc Pam Conner.pdf
                       RESOLUTION 2021-121 Bartow Deductive Change order.doc

        RES0 21-122    A RESOLUTION APPROVING AND AUTHORIZING A TEMPORARY
                       EVENT PERMIT FOR THE USE OF BROAD STREET ON SEPTEMBER 4,
                       2021 FROM 10AM TO 9PM FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACCOMMODATING
                       AN EVENT TO CELEBRATE THE ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE
                       BUSINESS OPENING; PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE; AND FOR
                       OTHER PURPOSES.
        Attachments:   Application Temp Event - Rooted - Sept 4th.pdf
                       RESOLUTION 2021-122 Rooted temp event.doc

        RES0 21-123    Resolution – Ford Center usage

        RES0 21-125    A RESOLUTION APPROVING AND AUTHORIZING THE USE OF PUBLIC
                       PROPERTY ON SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 FROM 8:00 AM TO 3:00 PM FOR
                       THE PURPOSE OF ACCOMMODATING THE ANNUAL BICYCLE RIDE
                       ACROSS GEORGIA; AUTHORIZING THE TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF
                       HOPKINS AND MACEDONIA ROADS AND THE WILD HORSE TRAIL;
                       PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.
        Attachments:   Application Temp Event_Recreation 2021.pdf
                       RESOLUTION 2021-125 BRAG bike event.doc

        RES0 21-126    Resolution - Grant Applications

        RES0 21-127    JOINT HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN

        RES0 21-128    CAPITAL PROJECTS, CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS $72,156; PASEO AND
                       PATIO TABLES & CHAIRS $50,887; RAILROAD CROSSING
                       APPLICATION ASSESSMENT $5,400; COUNCIL FOR QUALITY GROWTH
                       EVENT $2,500.
        RES0 21-129    ANNEXATION STRATEGY EXECUTION AND IMPLEMENTATION


     B. Regular Agenda | Public Hearing

        PZ 21--033     Site Plan Review – Downtown Development Project

        Attachments:   Downtown Development Overlay Site Design Review Applicaiton Form- NGI Powder Springs LLC

        MOT 21 -005    ANTE LITEM ACTION

        MOT 21 -006    ANTE LITEM ACTION

Regular Agenda

The short regular agenda includes a site plan review for an application for a mixed-use development in downtown Powder Springs.

The purpose of the application is described as follows:

This Application for Site Design Review seeks to obtain certain approvals in order to allow the construction of a mixed-use development consisting of 226 Class “A”, highly-amenitized luxury apartments and a commercial building totaling approximately 4,800 square feet (“Subject Property”). The Subject Property contains three (3) noncontiguous land areas totaling 6.74 acres, which are described in greater detail within Exhibit A.

Visit this link to read more about the development and its site plan.

