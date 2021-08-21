United Way, Gas South, and Cobb County present a 21-day racial equity challenge

The United Way of Greater Atlanta, Gas South, and Cobb County government is presenting a 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge to all interested residents in Cobb County.

The signup page for the challenge describes the program as follows:

This self-guided learning experience gives participants the opportunity to gain national and local insights, get the tools for courageous conversations, access resources for healing, gather guidance to become an ally or level up your allyship, and connect to a network of leaders working to create and equitable Greater Atlanta for all.

The Cobb County website gives the following further information about the program:

The United Way of Greater Atlanta is presenting the 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge to all interested residents in Cobb County. This is a great opportunity to learn, grow and re-imagine the path forward. This free self-guided learning series explores the history and impact of racism and how it has impacted our well-being. Starting Sept. 20, participants will receive three emails for seven weeks with ways to take action. Gain insights, tools for courageous conversations, resources for healing, and discover ways to engage while networking with peers and leaders. You can sign up for the program individually or in groups. For more information, please visit www.racialequity.unitedwayatlanta.org The program is presented by the United Way of Greater Atlanta, Gas South, and Cobb County Government.

About the United for Racial Equity and Healing Fund

The United for Racial Equity and Healing Fund supports United Way of Greater Atlanta’s work to improve areas of low and very-low child well-being so children, families and communities can thrive. Ending disparities is the guidepost for United Way of Greater Atlanta’s Child Well-Being Agenda, which focuses on addressing the systemic issues that put Greater Atlanta at the bottom of the list of U.S. cities in terms of opportunity and mobility for low-income children and make a child’s zip code of birth their destiny. For two years running, Bloomberg has called Atlanta “the capital of inequality.” The purpose of the Fund is to reduce and prevent racial inequities across systems that impact child well-being (education, health, housing and economic stability) across the Greater Atlanta region.