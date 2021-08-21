Girls, Inc. receives $50,000 grant to advance social and racial equity

Girls, Inc. of Greater Atlanta, headquartered in Marietta, distributed the following press release announcing that the organization received a $50,000 grant to “advance social and racial equity”:

Atlanta, Aug. 20, 2021 – Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta received $50,000 this week from the Enterprise Holdings Foundation to advance social and racial equity in Atlanta.

The contribution is a piece of the Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward commitment to allocate $35 million to more than 70 global Enterprise operating teams to drive local impact as part of its broader commitment to donate $55 million over five years to organizations that advance social and racial equity in the communities where it operates.

The local grants program empowers employees to take the lead on identifying organizations that are best equipped to address social and racial equity gaps in their own communities across three areas:

• early childhood development,

• youth health and wellness, and

• career and college preparation.

In presenting the donation, Daffany Murphy, Vice President of Human Resources said, “We are proud to support Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta who focuses on the development of the whole girl. She learns to value herself, take risks, and discover and develop her inherent strengths. Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion is a company-wide priority for Enterprise Holdings, and we’re committed to strengthening our community with the help of outstanding organizations like Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta.”

Tiffany Collie-Bailey, CEO of Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta said, “We are absolutely honored to receive these funds that will support our continued and expanded work with girls in underserved communities, where we’re working diligently to address social and racial equity gaps through a social-emotional learning approach, focused on youth health and wellness. It truly takes a village, and we are excited to have the Atlanta Enterprise RISE Team as a part of our village, as we live out our mission to inspire all girls to be Strong, Smart and Bold.”

This summer, Enterprise Holdings awarded its inaugural local ROAD Forward grants to nearly 700 nonprofits addressing social and racial equity gaps facing youth and families in local communities. Combined, the grants total more than $7 million.

About Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta

Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy in a pro-girl environment. The organization’s comprehensive approach to whole girl development equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers, and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. These positive outcomes are achieved through mentoring relationships, girls-only safe spaces, and research-based programming. Informed by girls and their families, Girls Inc. also advocates for legislation and policies to increase opportunities for all girls. Join us at girlsincatl.org.