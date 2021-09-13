In the aftermath of an antisemitic incident at Pope High, the Cobb school district postpones school board meeting for Yom Kippur

In the aftermath of an antisemitic incident at Pope High School in which swastikas and “Hail Hitler” were drawn on a bathroom wall, the Cobb County School District is postponing Thursday’s scheduled Cobb school board meeting in recognition of Yom Kippur.

The CCSD issued the following statement about the change:

The Cobb School Board of Education’s September Board meeting, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, September 16th, is being rescheduled for Thursday, September 23rd. September’s work session will begin at 2:30 PM, and the Board meeting will begin at 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 23rd.

This Thursday is Yom Kippur, one of the most important days in the Jewish faith. We recognize that Yom Kippur is of vital importance to our Jewish community members and have decided to postpone our regular meeting to ensure that as many of our community members as possible can participate.

We stand with all of our stakeholders, including our valued religious organizations and our Jewish families, which is why we have decided to postpone the September board meeting.

While we understand that this schedule change may cause inconvenience to some, the Board and District are committed to making our meetings as inclusive as possible.

In addition, a special called meeting will be held this Thursday, September 16th, at 2:30 PM and will only include an executive session to hear a student discipline matter.