Another reminder about deadlines for those wanting to vote in SPLOST and municipal elections

The Cobb County elections department really wants you to know about the deadlines for registering or requesting an absentee ballot for the upcoming SPLOST and municipal elections. And so do we here at the Courier.

Cobb elections has been busy sending out social media reminders with the following information:

Cobb Elections would like to remind you of some important deadlines for those wishing to participate in the November 2 Municipal / ESPLOST election.

Several important deadlines are approaching for those who wish to participate in the November 2, 2021, Municipal / ESPLOST election.

October 4 is the deadline to register to vote or change your voter registration. Make sure your address is current, so you can vote in the correct precinct.

We are still accepting absentee ballot applications until October 22. Ballots will start mailing on October 11.

The advance voting schedule, with the attached flyer, has been posted on CobbElections.org. Advance voting starts on October 12.

Visit www.cobbelections.org for more.

To find out whether your registration is active, and to find out your polling location follow this link.