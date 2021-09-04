Hot Topics

September 11 commemorative poster exhibition at Cobb’s Mountain View Regional Library

Welcome to Cobb County brick sign at Henderson Road on Veterans Memorial

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 4, 2021

The Cobb County Public Library tweeted the following announcement about the poster exhibition, “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World.”

The exhibition is running now, and will continue until September 14 at the Mountain View Regional Library, located at 3320 Sandy Plains Road Marietta, GA 30066.

According to the website for the exhibition:

This educational exhibition recounts the events of September 11, 2001, through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection.

About the Mountain View Regional Library

According to the Mountain View Regional Library’s page on the Cobb County Public Library:

Mountain View Regional Library opened its doors to the public in 1989 and underwent a major renovation in 2008, greatly expanding the children’s department, adding public computers, and updating all the interiors and furniture.

As the anchor library in the East Cobb County region, Mountain View has a larger collection of adult, teen, children’s, and reference materials. Several study rooms as well as a community multipurpose room provide meeting places for study or community events. Patrons enjoy many popular children’s programs throughout the year, making Mountain View a hub for community life.

