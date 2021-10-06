Cobb Chamber salutes teachers at Oct 6 and 26 events

The Cobb Chamber announced in a press release (reprinted below) that they are celebrating year 32 of Give Our Schools a Hand (GOSH).

The Teacher of the Year the Chamber is honoring for Marietta City Schools is Laura Floryance of Sawyer Road Elementary School, and the Cobb County School District Teacher of the Year is Beth Foster of Osborne High School.

ATLANTA (October 6, 2021) — The Cobb Chamber is proud to be celebrating the 32nd year of Give Our Schools a Hand (GOSH). A salute to education in Cobb County, GOSH events bring educators, students, parents, businesses and community leaders together to honor education through three distinctive events: the Handprint Unveiling Ceremony (Oct. 6), and the Teacher of the Year Breakfast (Oct. 26). Today, at the Handprint Unveiling Ceremony on Oct. 6, the Cobb Chamber will uncover the handprints of the Cobb County and Marietta City system-wide Teachers of the Year with a crowd of students, colleagues and members of the community. The two honored teachers – Marietta City Schools Teacher of the Year, Laura Floryance of Sawyer Road Elementary School, and Cobb County School District Teacher of the Year, Beth Foster of Osborne High School, will leave their handprint legacy on the Teacher Walk of Honor, located on the Marietta Square. Continuing the salute to education, is an invitation-only breakfast on Tuesday, Oct. 26, which honors all Cobb County and Marietta City and post-secondary Teachers of the Year at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Through the years, the GOSH program has motivated the community to take an active role in Cobb's public school systems and has attracted attention to the quality of education in Cobb County. Dating back to 1988, GOSH has become one of the largest events honoring local teachers of the year, celebrating more than 130 teachers here in Cobb County.