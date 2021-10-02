Decorate a Pumpkin as your favorite book character

The Switzer Library branch of the Cobb Public Library is hosting a fun and creative event for the Halloween season. Decorate pumpkins as your favorite book characters!

The Cobb Public Library posted the following notice on Twitter:

The Hattie Gaines Wilson Youth Service Department of #SwitzerLibrary is hosting a Book Character Pumpkin Display and Contest during the month of October!

.

Check Google and Pinterest for ideas, then gather the family together and design your book character pumpkin. Bring your creations to the library for display beginning October 8. Local Cobb County dignitaries will judge the pumpkins on October 22, awarding ribbons to the Scariest, Funniest, Most Colorful, Most Unique, and Best Overall.

For more information visit the Cobb Library website.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library web site:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893, and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.