Sunny, high near 77 F today in Cobb

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, Cobb County temperatures should reach a high of 77 degrees Fahrenheit today, with sunny skies.

The wind should be calm in the morning, followed by winds from the southwest at 5 mph.

Thursday there is a 50 percent chance of rain.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS seven-day forecast for Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.







About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.