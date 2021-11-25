All-ages 20th-anniversary watch party for Fellowship of the Ring at the Switzer Library

The Switzer Library will have a watch party for the 20th anniversary of the release of Fellowship of the Ring on Saturday, December 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Switzer Library is located at 266 Roswell St NE, Marietta, GA 30060.

The Fellowship of the Ring was the first movie in the three-part Lord of the Rings trilogy of movies (and corresponds to the chronology of JRR Tolkien’s popular novels of the same name).

It has a stellar cast, including Ian McKellen, Sean Bean, Cate Blanchett, Christopher Lee, Orlando Bloom, and spectacularly creepy voice-work by Andy Serkis as Gollum.

The Cobb Public Library posted the following notice on social media describing the event:

Calling all Hobbits, Elves, Dwarves, Humans, Ents, and Orcs to a watch party to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Fellowship of the Ring! Watch it again on the big screen in the community room at Switzer Library. Bring a snack because this is a three-hour movie. Check out the collection of Middle Earth-related materials available at the library and discuss plans for a series of LOTR related events in the Fall of 2022.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893, and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.