Georgia Power donates $35,000 to Cobb Family Justice Center

The Cobb County District Attorney’s office distributed the following press release about a donation from Georgia Power to the Family Justice Center:
Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr., announces a donation from the Georgia Power Foundation in the amount of $35,000 to go towards the strategic planning of Cobb County’s Family Justice Center. Through the collaborative work and partnership with the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, Family Justice Center Site Coordinator TaNesha McAuley, Georgia Power Regional Director Britt Fleck, and CEO of LiveSafe Resources, Inc. Tracey Atwater, this charitable gift was made possible.
Georgia Power, along with the Georgia Power Foundation, have committed to invest $87 million throughout 2021-2025 to continue advancing racial equity and social justice efforts in Georgia. This funding will support initiatives focused on education equity, criminal justice equity, economic empowerment, and energy justice. The company’s investment is part of the overall commitment by Southern Company and its charitable foundations to invest a combined $225 million over five years to support these efforts. This financial commitment is a key component of Southern Company’s Moving to Racial Equity framework to help guide and further define its actions and commitments around racial equity work.
“At Georgia Power, we believe in the importance of supporting our communities and our neighbors with the resources they need to thrive and provide a safe and successful future for themselves and their families,” said Britt Fleck, regional director at Georgia Power. “We are proud for our Foundation to support the creation of the Cobb County Family Justice Center, where they will support victims and survivors with the tools needed to make a difference in their lives.”
The planning for a Family Justice Center, a public safety model that serves as a one-stop shop for victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, and human trafficking, is Cobb County’s commitment to bringing hope and restorative justice to victims. The funding provided by Georgia Power will support the two-day Strategic Planning process early next year. The entire community will be invited to participate in the planning process. District Attorney Broady, emphasized the impact this funding will have for Cobb County, “We are thankful for the generosity and commitment of Georgia Power and the Southern Company to our community. Addressing the trauma for victims and survivors of these horrific crimes, requires the collaborative work of our community partners. I am encouraged the Family Justice Center will foster this collaboration and let victims and survivors know they are not alone, and we as a community stand with them.”
About the Family Justice Center
The Family Justice Center was organized in 2020 when the office of then-DA Joyette Holmes received a $400,000 grant for the project.
The grant is administered through Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council with federal dollars from the Victims of Crime Act. Only two other Georgia communities, Waycross and Macon, were awarded grants to create family justice centers. Savannah has the only existing center in Georgia.
The mission of the Family Justice Centers are described on the Georgia CJCC website as follows:
Family Justice Centers are multi-agency, multi-disciplinary, co-located centers that provide services to victims of interpersonal violence including, intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. They may also address elder or dependent adult abuse and human trafficking. The Family Justice Center model is identified as a best practice in domestic violence intervention and prevention services. Its documented and published outcomes include reduced homicides, increased victim safety, increased autonomy and empowerment for victims, reduced fear and anxiety for victims and their children, and reduced recantation and minimization by victims when they receive this level of support. For more information on Family Justice Centers, please visit www.familyjusticecenter.org or watch What is a Family Justice Center? by the FJC Alliance.
