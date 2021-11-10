Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops returns December 4

Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra will hold its Holiday Pops concert on December 4, 2021 at the Marietta Performing Arts Center.

For more information read their announcement for the event, reprinted below:

The holiday season promises to be brighter thanks to the return of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops concert. The GSO is hosting two performances of this beloved Marietta/Cobb holiday tradition on Dec. 4, 2021, at the Marietta Performing Arts Center. Concertgoers will enjoy a program packed with masterpieces from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker and Handel’s Messiah and a sing-along with the GSO Chorus of popular seasonal favorites. “I wanted to offer some of the classics we hold dear since we missed enjoying live music together as a community last year,“ said GSO Music Director and Conductor Timothy Verville. Lainie Ewers, the winner of the GSO’s Virtual to Center Stage talent competition, is the featured soloist. And you’re sure to recognize an incredibly special guest conductor in his red suit, too. Ticket prices range from $12-$40. For the GSO’s current health and safety protocols and to purchase tickets, visit georgiasymphony.org.

Aspiring opera vocalist Lainie Ewers is the featured soloist (photo provided by Georgia Symphony Orchestra)

About the Georgia Symphony Orchestra

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra began in 1951 with the formation of the Marietta Music Club.

According to the GSO website:

The music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home on 383 Church Street in Marietta would establish the foundations for what would evolve over the next sixty-plus years. Talented local musicians would come together to create and share wonderful music with audiences. From 1955 until 1989, Betty Shipman Bennett conducted the orchestra through this long period of development. The music club grew to become the Marietta Community Symphony.

The orchestra was later renamed the Cobb Symphony as more professional musicians were added to the staff, and in 2011 it became the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

The GSO states as its mission:

The mission of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra is to enrich our community through accessible, high quality musical and educational experiences that instill a lifelong appreciation for the arts.