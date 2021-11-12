Marietta-based C.W. Matthews awarded $3.9 million resurfacing project in Carroll County

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that Marietta-based C.W. Matthews was awarded a $3.9 million contract to resurface SR 166 from the Alabama border to a location east of Greenwood Drive in Carroll County.

Two projects in northwest Georgia totaling $5.6 million were awarded contracts by the Georgia Department of Transportation in September. The projects will get underway in the coming weeks and include building a bridge in Walker County and resurfacing a portion of State Route 166 in Carroll County.



Talley Construction Company, Inc. will build a new bridge over Dry Creek on Old Trion Highway in Walker County. The bridge will replace the current one, which no longer meets design and safety requirements. Construction will be paid with state funds as part of the Low Impact Bridge Program, which provides funding to replace bridges that are not heavily utilized. A detour will be installed during the construction process, and the $1.7 million bridge is slated to be finished October 31, 2022.



A contract was also awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. to resurface SR 166 from the Alabama state line to east of Greenwood Drive in Carroll County. The $3.9 million project will improve the roadway in both directions and is expected to be completed August 31, 2022.



“We are always working to make our roads and bridges safer and improve traffic flow,” said GDOT District Six Engineer Grant Waldrop. “These projects will benefit the communities where they are located for years to come.”

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.