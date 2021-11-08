Powder Springs and American Legion Post 294 to hold Veterans Day celebration

The City of Powder Springs issued the following announcement of the annual Veterans Day celebration held by the city and American Legion Post 294:

In conjunction with the City of Powder Springs, the public is cordially invited to join American Legion Post 294 of Powder Springs at its annual event to celebrate Veterans Day 2021 and honor all soldiers, sailors, and airmen who have served and are serving our country by defending the freedoms America holds so dear in the hearts of its citizens.



The annual Powder Springs Veterans Day Ceremony will be conducted Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.

The location will be the Powder Springs Veterans Memorial at 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs, in front of the Powder Springs Library.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors at the Ford Reception Center behind the library.



The program will feature the presentation of colors by the Post 294 Color Guard, patriotic music, and comments appropriate to the occasion by Post 294 Commander Richard Rosario; keynote speaker, Vietnam veteran Bob Morgan of the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation; and others.



Later in the day, at 6 p.m., Scout Troops 1294 (Boys) and 2294 (Girls) will jointly conduct a Flag Retirement ceremony at the Post 294 home, 3282 Florence Road, Powder Springs.

Everyone is invited to see what happens to flags that have become faded and worn and unfit for display. Both Scout troops are sponsored by American Legion Post 294.