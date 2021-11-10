Young dancers from Mableton studio win honors at Tremaine Dance Convention

Our thanks to Millicent Phinizy, whose daughter Madilyn was one of the dancers, for providing the information used in this story, along with the photos she took at the event.

Twelve young dancers from the ETD Dance Studio in Mableton competed in the Tremaine Dance Convention and Semi-Finals Competition with seven dances, and each of the dances won recognition from the judges.

As a result of this showing the dances are eligible for entry in the Tremaine 2022 National Finals Competition in Orlando, FL in July 2022.

EDT, or Education Through Dance, is a small studio in The Village at Mableton at the juncture of Mableton Parkway, Floyd Road, and Veterans Memorial Highway. The studio director is Chan’nel Johnson.

The winning entries from the dancers at ETD are listed below:



1st Place – Junior Tap Duo/Trio – “Din da da”

1st Place & Highest Overall Group Score – Junior Hip Hop Group – “Church”

1st Place & Highest Overall Group Score – Teen Hip Hop Group – “We Ready”

2nd Place – Junior Tap Duo/Trio – “Tears of a Clown”

2nd Place – Junior Hip Hop Group – “Girl Power”

4th Place – Teen Jazz Duo/Trio – “We Got Love”

Best Showmanship – Teen Solo Jazz – “Why Don’t You Love Me”

About Tremaine



According to the website for the Tremaine Dance Conventions:

Founded in 1981 by internationally known choreographer, teacher and Jazz Dance legend, Joe Tremaine, and nationally known dance educator and business consultant, Julie Adler, Tremaine Dance Conventions & Competitions is a Los Angeles based professional dance education company with an award-winning 24-city national tour. Taught by a staff of working professional choreographers, dancers, and teachers from Los Angeles & New York, Tremaine Dance Conventions & Competitions conducts classes for teachers, assistant teachers, senior, teen, and junior dancers. The latest in dance techniques and styles are presented during each exciting convention as well as the opportunity to perform and compete against some of the most talented dancers from across the country and around the world.