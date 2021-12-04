4-cent drop in Georgia gasoline prices

We’re finally getting a little respite from the high gasoline prices.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.18 per gallon for regular unleaded, a drop of 4 cents from this time last week. For the past few weeks, prices have shown no real significant change.

“Georgians caught a slight break at the pump for the past few weeks, but are unsure how long this trend will last,” said Waiters. “Unfortunately, we don’t know if concerns of the COVID-19 Omicron variant will continue to push oil and gas prices lower for the remainder of the month.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.205 at the time of this writing, about a little over 2 cents more expensive than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 4 cents to $3.35. Crude prices fell last week amid concerns about the COVID-19 Omicron variant and the travel restrictions announced by the Biden administration. With little known about the new variant, it is still unclear what long-term impact it may have on crude prices. Market watchers will keep their eye on the effect it will have on the oil market.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.