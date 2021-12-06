Hazardous weather outlook from the NWS for December 6 and 7

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we might experience a stormy day in Cobb County with thunderstorms and possible high wind. Patchy fog is forecast before 8 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Cobb and much of North Georgia.

The high is expected to be around 64.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Patchy fog between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. High near 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

SundayA 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.