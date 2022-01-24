Cobb weather January 24

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we should have a sunny day here in Cobb County with a high near 55.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 48.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.