Cobb’s Safety Village adds gun safety house sponsored by GLOCK

Cobb County announced the addition of the GLOCK interactive residential house to demonstrate gun safety at the Cobb County Safety Village.

The house, sponsored by the Smyrna-based firearms manufacturer, “will provide a hands-on experience for second-grade students about what to do if they come across a firearm.”

“Students in fourth grade will go over safe neighbor contact and gun safety,” according to the news release on the county’s Facebook page.

The news release states:

The Safety Village educates students throughout the school year and summers. All second and fourth-grade students in Cobb County and Marietta take part in the programs.

About the Cobb County Safety Village

According to the website for the Cobb County Safety Village:

The Cobb County Safety Village Foundation, Inc. 501(c)3 believes that education is the key to reducing risk and protecting our community. By reaching out to all residents, we can teach important safety techniques, provide guidance on crime prevention, and, most importantly, involve residents in hands-on learning experience.

The Safety Village facility does more than just present safety information; it teaches and trains participants how to react when faced with dangerous situations.

Our vision is a sustainable Cobb County Safety Village that builds a safer community through advocacy and education.