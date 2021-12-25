Cobb weather Christmas day

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have a mostly cloudy Christmas day here in Cobb County, with a high around 67 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Christmas Day Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.