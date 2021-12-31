Kennesaw Police Department posts summary of Cobb’s fireworks ordinance

The Kennesaw Police Department posted a helpful reminder of Cobb County fireworks ordinances for those of you who get into the New Years’ spirit by making things explode and terrorizing the area dogs.

Let’s review the rules regarding fireworks use in Cobb County so we are all on the same page!

Cobb County Code bans the use of fireworks from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. daily.

However, the state legislature has spelled out several exemptions for use of fireworks on specific dates and times.

December 31 (New Year’s Eve) – Fireworks may be discharged until 1 a.m.

January 1 (New Year’s Day) – Fireworks may be discharged until midnight.

In addition, we know celebratory gunfire is quite a popular way to bring in the new year. Please don’t. Reckless shooting can be deadly and it is illegal. Under O.C.G.A. 16-11-103, a person is guilty of a misdemeanor when, without legal justification, he discharges a gun or pistol on or within 50 yards of a public highway or street.

Let’s all practice common sense and an abundance of safety when celebrating tonight and into the weekend. Being in a hospital or jail is not a good way to start off 2022!

You can view the noise ordinances by going here: https://library.municode.com/…/codes/code_of_ordinances…

For a full list of exemptions to the use of fireworks, please visit: https://www.cobbcounty.org/…/fireworks-usage-cobb…